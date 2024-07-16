Slipknot offspring band Vended announces headlining tour

The Slipknot offspring band Vended has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The fall outing runs from Sep. 22 in Chicago to Oct. 16 in Denver. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

“Our intention as Vended is to take everything to the highest level,” the band says. “We want the fans to understand exactly where we stand on this next tour, and embrace the culture that we’re creating by [bringing] our people together. The fans are hungry and we’re hungry too. After 3 years of support tours we’re ready to take … our unique relentless energy all over the US for our first headlining tour. Welcome to Vended.”

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialVended.com.

Vended features vocalist Griffin Taylor and drummer Simon Crahan, the sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan. They’ll also be opening for select dates on Slipknot’s tour in September.

