Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind & more join Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch and Staind have joined the lineup for the 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival, taking place September 7-10 in Alton, Virginia.

Danzig and I Prevail are also among the new additions. Previously announced performers include the reformed Pantera, Evanescence, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Shinedown, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Three Days Grace, Pierce the Veil, Megadeth and Chevelle.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit BlueRidgeRockFest.com.

