Slipknot announces Knotfest Chile & Argentina lineups

Slipknot has announced the lineups for the 2024 Knotfest Chile and Argentina festivals.

Knotfest Chile, which takes place Nov. 2, features Disturbed, Mudvayne, Amon Amarth and BABYMETAL. Amon Amarth and BABYMETAL will also play Knotfest Argentina on Oct. 26, along with Meshuggah.

Slipknot themselves will headline both Knotfests with a set celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album.

For more info, visit Knotfest.com.

Slipknot will launch a U.S. tour in August.

