104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Slight Improvements In Nebraska’s Drought Situation

July 20, 2023 11:18AM CDT
Share
A dark sky indicating the threat of severe weather moving into the Lincoln area on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. This photo is looking north from the Fallbrook area of northwest Lincoln. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Rainfall this past week has generally been above normal, prompting drought conditions across eastern Nebraska to slightly improve.

The National Weather Service says exceptional drought decreased by 3% and extreme drought decreased by 8%. Yearly precipitation deficits continue to run below normal though. Lincoln and Lancaster County have benefited from the recent rains and are now in just the severe range for drought.

Blaze Events