Slight Improvements In Nebraska’s Drought Situation
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 20)–Rainfall this past week has generally been above normal, prompting drought conditions across eastern Nebraska to slightly improve.
The National Weather Service says exceptional drought decreased by 3% and extreme drought decreased by 8%. Yearly precipitation deficits continue to run below normal though. Lincoln and Lancaster County have benefited from the recent rains and are now in just the severe range for drought.
