Sleeping with Sirens playing ‘Let’s Cheers to This’ on US tour

Sleeping with Sirens has announced a U.S. tour, during which they’ll be playing their 2011 album, Let’s Cheers to This, in full.

The headlining outing will run from September 21 in Minneapolis to October 17 in Portland.

“This is the record that really changed everything for this band,” vocalist Kellin Quinn says of Let’s Cheers to This. “Couldn’t be more excited to explore these songs again and relive the memories.”

Presales begin Tuesday, March 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit SirensMerch.co.

A vinyl reissue of Let’s Cheers to This will be released on April 12. Sleeping with Sirens will also play Let’s Cheers to This in full at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival in October.

