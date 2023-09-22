Sleeping with Sirens announce deluxe version of ﻿’Complete Collapse’﻿ album

Sleeping with Sirens have announced a deluxe version of their latest album, Complete Collapse.

The expanded set drops September 29, and it includes acoustic renditions of four Complete Collapse tunes plus a brand new song called “Don’t Let the Party Die.”

The original Complete Collapse was released in October 2022, featuring collaborations with Underoath‘s Spencer Chamberlain, Dorothy, Royal & the Serpent and Charlotte Sands.

In other SWS news, Kellin Quinn and company are featured on a new song called “Feasting on Vultures” by the band Seventh Day Slumber. The track is out now via digital outlets.

