Sleep Theory details debut EP, ﻿’Paper Hearts’

Sleep Theory has announced their debut EP, Paper Hearts.

The six-track collection, due out September 29, includes the previously released singles “Another Way” and “Numb,” the latter of which is currently charting on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

A third cut titled “Gone or Staying” is out now via digital outlets.

”Gone or Staying’ is the breaking point in a relationship that is built on emotions and broken promises,” Sleep Theory says. “It is the struggle between wanting things to work and the need to move on.”

Sleep Theory just got off the road touring with Shinedown. They’ll play a headlining show ahead of the EP’s release on September 28 in Las Vegas.

Here’s the Paper Hearts track list:

“Fallout”

“Enough”

“Another Way”

“Gone or Staying”

“Numb”

“It’s Over”

