Slash, Serj Tankian, Corey Taylor & more guesting on composer Bear McCreary’s upcoming album

Artists including Slash, System of a Down‘s Serj Tankian and Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor are featured on an upcoming album from film, TV and video game composer Bear McCreary.

The record is called The Singularity and will be released on May 10.

“I began writing The Singularity when I was fifteen,” McCreary explains. “I was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and concert experience. I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it.”

“My first demo from high school, a thirty-year-old cassette-tape recording, even makes a cameo appearance on the record, moments before the melody is reinvigorated by a new interpretation from Slash, one of the guitarists who originally inspired it,” he continues. “I am honored to be joined by dozens more of my favorite artists, each of whom brought their unique personalities to this record.”

Other guests include Soundgarden‘s Kim Thayil, Anthrax‘s Scott Ian and guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani.

The Singularity will be accompanied by a graphic novel, due out May 8. On May 12, McCreary will perform a concert in Los Angeles.

McCreary’s scoring credits including Battlestar Galactica, The Walking Dead, 10 Cloverfield Lane and the ﻿Grammy-nominated God of War Ragnarök.

