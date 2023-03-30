Slash performing during Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at CMT Music Awards

Slash is headed to country music’s 2023 CMT Music Awards to take part in a tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist will join a group of musicians, including ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Bad Company‘s Paul Rodgers, Gov’t Mule‘s Warren Haynes, touring The Rolling Stones member Chuck Leavell and country artist Cody Johnson, for a “one-time-only performance of a pair of timeless Lynyrd Skynyrd hits.”

Additionally, LeAnn Rimes and Wynonna Judd will provide harmonies while filling in for Skynyrd’s backup singers, The Honkettes.

The segment will serve as a tribute to founding member Gary Rossington, who passed away earlier this month, as well as the 50th anniversary of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s debut album.

And all this will be happening in front of current Lynyrd Skynyrd members Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlock, who will be in attendance at the show, as will Rossington’s widow and Skynyrd touring member Dale Krantz Rossington.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2, on CBS.

