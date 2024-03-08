Slash details blues covers album featuring Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, Demi Lovato & more

After teasing an upcoming blues project, Slash has announced a new album called Orgy of the Damned, a guest-filled collection of blues classics.

Orgy of the Damned is due out May 17 and features the Guns N’ Roses shredder joined by guest vocalists including AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson, Iggy Pop, The Black Crowes‘ Chris Robinson, Gary Clark Jr., ZZ Top‘s Billy F Gibbons, Dorothy, Bad Company‘s Paul Rodgers, pop star Demi Lovato and country artist Chris Stapleton.

The first track to be released is a rendition of Howlin’ Wolf‘s “Killing Floor” with Johnson. The track also features Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler on harmonica. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying videos streaming now on YouTube.

Slash speaks further on Orgy of the Damned in an interview with Rolling Stone, which reports that a tour announcement is coming next week.

“I just think that [this album] is coming from a different place [than usual],” Slash says. “Looking back on it, there was definitely a laidback, spontaneous approach to what I was doing. There was definitely a difference-making this record compared to some of the other stuff that I’ve done.”

Here’s the Orgy of the Damned track list:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson

“Crossroads” feat. Gary Clark Jr.

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F Gibbons

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton

“Key to the Highway” feat. Dorothy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop

“Born Under a Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers

“Papa Was a Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson

“Living for the City” feat. Tash Neal

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart

“Metal Chestnut”

