Slash coffee table book

A coffee table book showing off Slash’s massive guitar collection is on the way later this year.

The Collection: Slash will include over 364 pages delving into the GN’R guitarist’s collection of more than 400 instruments – from rare vintage pieces to Gibson custom models to one-of-a-kind rarities.

