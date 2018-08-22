Skimming Device Found on Lincoln ATM

A technician reported he discovered a credit card skimming device on an ATM located inside a gas station. On Monday, the device was reported to Lincoln Police after the technician was working on the ATM inside the Kwik Shop at 2710 W Street.

The device was removed and turned over to the Lincoln Police Technical Investigations Unit for follow up. Investigators are reviewing video surveillance to determine when the device was placed on the ATM.

