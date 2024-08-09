Skillet premieres new single “Unpopular” off upcoming ﻿’Revolution’﻿ album

Skillet has premiered a new song called “Unpopular,” the lead single off their upcoming album, Revolution.

“‘Unpopular’ is lighthearted, but there’s a clear message,” says frontman John Cooper. “So many people don’t have a place to belong. You used to know your neighbors. Our communities are online now, which contributes to the loneliness.”

“You have powerful people telling you what reality is, what you should eat, what you should drive, and how you should live,” he adds. “They deem us ‘unpopular.’ In reality, we agree more than we disagree as a society. The majority of people just want to be free and they don’t really care whether or not you agree with them about everything.”

You can listen to “Unpopular” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Revolution, the follow-up to 2022’s Dominion, drops Nov. 1.

Skillet will launch a U.S. tour with Seether in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.