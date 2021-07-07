Sixx on Sixx

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
As you may know, I’m a HUGE Motley Crue fan!!! I’ve been collecting Crue merch since the first time I caught them opening for Ozzy in Omaha in the early 80’s. Over the years they’ve done a pretty good job of offering more merch thru the bands website. Add one more to the list. Nikki Sixx has added his own merch now available for pre order at SixxonSixx
Along with Sixx merch Nikki will be releasing a new book October 19th. Pre order “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx.”