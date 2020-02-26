Six Fake $100 Bills Used At Lincoln Businesses
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 26)–There have been six reports of counterfeit $100 bills that were used at several Lincoln businesses last Sunday afternoon.
Lincoln Police say the bills were passed off at an Ace Hardware and Burger King near 40th and Old Cheney, East Park Cinema and Joann’s Fabrics and Crafts near 66th and “Q” and Taco Bell near 46th and “O”. Small purchases were made with the fake bills, with the suspect collecting the change. Police say the bills passed the usual tests done by businesses.
In some of the cases, police say businesses reported seeing a woman use these $100 bills.