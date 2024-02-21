Six Arrested, Teen Referred Following Monday Disturbance at Wilderness Park

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 21)–Lincoln Police arrested six people and referred a 16-year-old following a disturbance late Monday afternoon at Wilderness Park.

Investigators say officers were first called about a report of gunshots and soon contacted three people, where one of them showed where they thought the shots were coming from. Three spent 9mm shell casings were found. Witnesses also reported seeing a group of males in the area from where the shots came from, leaving in a small red car.

An officer saw the car in the area of 1st and Old Cheney, which had seven people inside. A search of the car found open and closed alcohol beverages, drug paraphernalia and an unloaded 9mm Glock handgun.

Police arrested 20-year-old Noah Ward, 19-year-old Daniel Snyder and 18-year-old Hannah Gonzalez, all of Lincoln, for failing to disclose carrying a concealed handgun, having an open alcohol container and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were also cited for minor in possession. Two other men, 22-year-old Drake Krums, 21-year-old Loki Carney, both of Lincoln, and 21-year-old Robert Grove, were arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, failing to disclose carrying a concealed handgun, having an open alcohol container and possession of a drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old Lincoln girl was referred and released for similar offenses, including minor in possession.