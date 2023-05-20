Six Arrested Friday At Nebraska State Capitol

(KFOR May 20, 2023)— The Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple people during incidents at the Nebraska State Capitol Building during legislative debate on Friday

afternoon.

During the legislative debate, at approximately 2:40 p.m., multiple observers in the opponent balcony began yelling. Two individuals threw objects over the balcony onto the legislative floor. Those individuals, Lucia Salinas, 24, of Omaha, and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, of Lincoln, were arrested for obstructing a government operation and disturbing the peace. Another individual was yelling repeatedly and refused law enforcement orders to leave the balcony. That individual, identified as Mar Lee, 25, of Lincoln, was arrested for disturbing the peace and trespassing. The legislature’s presiding officer, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly, order that the balconies be cleared for the remainder of the debate. On the proponent balcony, a woman refused to leave. Troopers gave repeated orders to vacate the balcony, but the woman did not comply. Danna Seevers, 56, of Seward, was arrested for disobeying a lawful order.

At approximately 3:25 p.m., a trooper observed a person intentionally preventing a legislative Sgt. At Arms from opening a door in the rear of the legislative chamber. The trooper told the man to leave the area. The man was non-compliant. The trooper then ordered the man to vacate the capitol. The man again refused to comply. The trooper attempted to place the man under arrest and the subject resisted. Another trooper arrived to assist taking the subject into custody.

The man, Benjamin Buras, 40, of Lincoln, was arrested for resisting arrest and trespassing. As troopers were attempting to take Buras into custody, a woman approached and tried to push past another trooper. The trooper held her back, at which time the woman punched the trooper in the chest. She was immediately taken into custody. Sara Crawford, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer. All six were lodged in Lancaster County Jail.