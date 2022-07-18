An Ozzy Osbourne fan is launching another petition to have the Black Sabbath legend Knighted in his native United Kingdom.
Helen Maidiotis has been attempting to have the Prince of Darkness knighted for almost a decade and has launched a new online petition that has over 33-thousand signatures.
The document says, “This petition is being launched in support of my ongoing campaign to Knight Ozzy Osbourne. This is the third attempt at gathering worldwide support through a petition for Mr. Osbourne. I believe that with the worldwide fan base he has, this will make a huge impact on the final outcome of our nomination. So please sign today! Spread the word far and wide! We need to be heard loud and clear that this campaign is not over!”
The petition goes on to make Maidiotis’s case by saying, “For five decades, Mr. Osbourne has entertained the world with his music. He has worked tirelessly in bringing us the very best in entertainment from the days as the original frontman for Black Sabbath in 1968, ’til the present day with his endless stamina, drive and commitment in the music business. From the days growing up in a large family in industrial Birmingham, he has never forgotten his roots and always speaks proudly of his motherland. He resides in his Buckinghamshire estate whenever he’s in the UK, and makes every effort to visit the charities that he’s involved in. He has won countless awards and accolades. His name is synonymous in the entertainment industry from the very young to the older generation.”