Sign me up for this bed and breakfast. During an interview with GQ, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that his childhood bedroom in the UK is now available to rent for a night. Ozzy said, “He charges £400 a night. The f*cking house weren’t worth £300! They must be doing an expensive extension on the bathroom.”
He continued, “I tell you what was really weird: I went back to that house many years after I left. When you’re little everything seems massive. But that house was me, my mum and dad and my five sisters and brothers – eight of us in this house. It’s so tiny, I’m going, ‘How the hell did we do this?’”
Meanwhile, Ozzy also revealed during the interview that his parents never told him that they loved him. He explained, “No, never. That wasn’t a thing you did in our house. If I’d told my sister I loved her I’d have had the piss taken out of me.
