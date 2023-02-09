Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections.

Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.

Siebler is an English professor at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and previously taught at Southeast Community College and University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“If you want something done, ask a teacher,” Siebler said. “Teachers are helpers, workers, and organizers. Educators are leaders who act.”

Siebler received an undergraduate degree in journalism and graduate degree in English from UNL. She received her PhD at Miami (Ohio) University. Siebler has been an educator, administrator and program developers in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

Siebler has been active as a volunteer in Lincoln, including the Lincoln-Lancaster County Commission on the Status of Women, the Women’s Political Network, Planned Parenthood, Lincoln chapter of the National Organization of Women, the YWCA and NAACP among other organizations. She helped coordinate the Let Lincoln Vote or Title 11 ballot initiative, where amendments would add city protections for veterans, active-duty military, people with cognitive and developmental disabilities, Native American tribes, people of all races and LGBTQ+.

“I am committed to making Lincoln a better city for everyone. I will listen to voters, create coalitions, and work towards solutions,” Siebler said in her statement.