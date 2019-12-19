Shrimp Floyd

Researchers at Oxford University have recently discovered a new species of shrimp off Panama’s Pacific coast, which they have named after Pink Floyd. The creature can stun and kill small fish with loud sounds made by opening and closing its bright pink claw at a rapid speed. Calling the occasion, “the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favorite band,” scientist Sammy De Grave dubbed it Synalpheus pinkfloydi, listing the find in the peer-reviewed journal Zootaxa. This isn’t the first species named with the band in mind. In December 2015, scientists called a dragonfly Umma gumma after the Prog-rockers’ 1969 album. Which other bands have gotten similar tributes?