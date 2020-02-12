Should We Answer?

Someone — or something — in deep space repeatedly transmitted a strange radio signal toward Earth for more than a year, astronomers have revealed.
The pattern of radio wave bursts was transmitted every 16 days between September 16th, 2018, and October 30th, 2019, from a source 500 million light-years from Earth, according to the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment. While radio signals have been received from outer space in the past, they’ve always been sporadic, researchers say. The transmissions in question came in short bursts, one or two per hour, for four days. After going silent for 12 days, the pattern would repeat — always right on time.
“The discovery of a 16.35-day periodicity in a repeating source is an important clue to the nature of this object,” Mapping Experiment researchers wrote.
However, they admit they still have no clue as to the signals’ origins.
I say we should not answer.