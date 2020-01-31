Shots Fired Toward South Bottoms Area Home, Drive-By Reported Near Downtown

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 31)–A couple of drive-by shootings Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning remain under investigation by Lincoln Police.
In the first incident around 4pm on Thursday, neighbors near 19th and “E” heard gunshots and several vehicles took off. Police Officer Erin Spilker says witnesses reported seeing a silver Jeep, a dark-colored sedan and a dark SUV drive off.
Officers found multiple shell casings, but no damage found and no one was hurt.
Then shortly after midnight on Friday morning, someone fired a gun and a bullet went through a window of a home near 7th and “C” Street. Three people inside were not hurt.
That investigation is continuing and police believe both of these cases are not related.