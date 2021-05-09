Shots fired at a Lincoln home early Sunday morning
LINCOLN (May 9, 2021 — KFOR) – A central Lincoln home was reportedly struck by gunfire early Sunday morning.
Lincoln Police responded to the area of 16th and South Street around 4 a.m. after callers in the area reported hearing gunfire. Upon arrival, officers discovered several shell casings outside a home on the 1600 block of Prospect Street. The home had been struck by multiple bullets, but no one inside the home was injured.
No arrests have been made at this time, but LPD says that they do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.