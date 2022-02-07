      Weather Alert

Shotgun Fired At West Lincoln Home Damages Windows, Siding

Feb 7, 2022 @ 10:44am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Police were called to a west Lincoln home late Saturday morning, after the homeowner found pieces of glass on the floor in a room, only to find out that a window was shattered.

LPD says the homeowner went outside the home in the 200 block of NW 17th to find several small-sized BB holes in the window screen and siding, apparently fired from a shotgun from someone. Damage estimates are around $1,500 and no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made.

Blaze Events
Static X NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
5 months ago
Welcome to Rockville
2 months ago
WAGE WAR
2 weeks ago
MONSTER JAM
2 weeks ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On