Shotgun Fired At West Lincoln Home Damages Windows, Siding
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 7)–Police were called to a west Lincoln home late Saturday morning, after the homeowner found pieces of glass on the floor in a room, only to find out that a window was shattered.
LPD says the homeowner went outside the home in the 200 block of NW 17th to find several small-sized BB holes in the window screen and siding, apparently fired from a shotgun from someone. Damage estimates are around $1,500 and no one was hurt.
No arrests have been made.