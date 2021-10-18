Short-Term Rental Property License Applications Now Available For Lincoln Owners
Lincoln, NE (October 18, 2021) Lincoln’s City Building and Safety Department today announced that operators of short-term rental properties within Lincoln city limits should apply for licenses by November 29. Licenses from the Building and Safety Department are required per City ordinance enacted in June. For details on short-term rental policies and the application, visit lincoln.ne.gov/shorttermrental.
Any unlicensed short-term rental being operated after November 30 will be considered a violation of City Code and enforcement measures may result. Licenses cost $250 per rental unit and must be renewed annually. Each short-term rental unit requires a separate license. Additional information regarding short-term rental regulations are available at Lincoln Municipal Code chapter 5.39 and in sections 27.02.200, 27.06.070, and 27.62.040 c 1-5 of the Lincoln Zoning Code.
“The online application and approval process is quick and simple providing short-term rental operators an easy way to keep their properties in compliance,” said Chad Blahak, Building and Safety Department Director.
For more information, contact Chad Blahak, Building and Safety Department Director, at [email protected] or 402-441-7521. For more information about the Building and Safety Department, visit lincoln.ne.gov.