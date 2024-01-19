Shoplifting Suspects Captured Near Waverly

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 19)–Lincoln Police arrested three people connected to a shoplifting case Thursday afternoon at the Best Buy off of 70th and “O” Street.

Captain Todd Kocian says an employee saw three people come into the store and left without paying for two routers and a smart speaker for a total of nearly $1,100. All three suspects left and were stopped on Interstate 80 just east of Waverly by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Arrested were 28-year-old Khalil Turley, 25-year-old Darren Smith and 22-year-old Ckoriea Bush for several counts of theft by shoplifting. They are accused in some other shoplifting cases dating back to October that totaled for a more than $14,000 loss.

The items from the shoplifting case at Best Buy on Thursday have been recovered.