Shoplifting Suspect Also Had Outstanding Warrants
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 26)–A 27-year-old man resisted arrest Sunday night, after he got caught stealing from the Super Saver near 27th and Cornhusker.
Lincoln Police say Alexander Vanosdol is accused of shoplifting, assault and resisting arrest, plus he had six outstanding warrants. Vanosdol apparently shoved an employee, when he was confronted about stealing the items. When police showed up, they attempted to stop him. A taser was deployed on Vanosdol that didn’t phase him, as he took off from the store.
An officer caught up with Vanosdol outside in the parking lot and was able to detain him.