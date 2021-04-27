Shooting South of Downtown Lincoln Still Under Investigation
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 27)–A shooting investigation continues from Monday morning, where gunshots were reported near Goodhue Boulevard and D Street.
Lincoln Police found shell casings and a blood trail leading up to an apartment, but no one was found. Officer Erin Spilker says a 23-year-old man later arrived at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.
Spilker on Tuesday said a search warrant served at the apartment and revealed the shooting happened there and there was drug activity happening at the time.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.