Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store

OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.

Officers are at Target 178th and Center investigating reports of a shooting. Officers are clearing the store at this time. Unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages. pic.twitter.com/gj47l06jSB — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) January 31, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.