Shooting Incident Resolved at Crete Home

CRETE—(KFOR June 28)—Six people were injured and suspected shooter is dead following a shooting late Friday afternoon at a home in Crete.

The Nebraska State Patrol said there were several calls about a shooting on the north side of Crete around 4:30pm.

NSP said law enforcement that arrived found the victims with gunshot wounds. Three were children and three were adults. Shots were heard from the home across the street, and officers breached the home, finding the suspect suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The six victims all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Doane University put its campus on lockdown during the incident.