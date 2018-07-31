Shooting in North Lincoln

A woman is fighting for her life Tuesday morning after being shot. Details have not been released by Lincoln Police, but here’s what we know…just before 4am, a woman was shot, possibly in the head, suffering wounds consider to be life threatening. Police are looking for a suspect. We do not know the circumstances which led up to the shooting or if anyone else has been hurt. Witnesses are being questioned at Police Headquarters…this is a developing story, so stay with KFOR NEWS this morning for updates.

