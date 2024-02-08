Shooting Early Thursday Morning in Lincoln Under Investigation

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 8)–Lincoln Police are investigating a reported shooting from shortly after midnight Thursday morning, but where it happened is not known at this time.

According to Captain Duane Winkler, officers were called out to a Lincoln hospital. Winkler tells KFOR News the person’s gunshot wound was initially thought to be life-threatening, but has since been stable and is expected to make a recovery.

Winkler says they have recovered a gun they believed was used in the shooting and they don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public. It’s unclear if this was accidental or not. There are no other suspects at this time.