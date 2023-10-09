Shooter-Sized Alcohol Bottles On Display Taken During Robbery

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 9)–A robbery early Sunday morning at a southwest Lincoln convenience store, where an unknown man walked in and took the display of shooter-sized bottles of alcohol.

According to Lincoln Police, the employee of the Casey’s in the 600 block of West “A” Street followed the suspect from the store and was confronted by four to five other males in a nearby vehicle. The clerk told officers he was punched and knocked to the ground before going back into the store.

Exactly how many bottles were taken isn’t known, since inventory had to be done. No cash was taken.