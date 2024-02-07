Shinedown, Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin headlining 2024 Inkcarceration festival

Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin are headlining the 2024 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, taking place July 19-21.

As always, the event will be held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, which is where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed.

“We are currently in the studio working on new music for Shinedown #8,” says frontman Brent Smith. “We will only be playing a select amount of live shows this year, but when the opportunity came to us to headline

this year’s Inkcarceration, and support [producer Danny Wimmer Presents] there was no hesitation whatsoever. We are so honored to be a part of this incredible show, and to share the stage with such extraordinary artists, and the GREATEST fans in the world.”

The bill also includes The Offspring, Halestorm, Bad Omens, Chevelle, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, Machine Head, Bad Wolves, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust, Dropkick Murphys, Skillet, Sleeping with Sirens, The Hu and From Ashes to New.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Inkcarceration.com.

