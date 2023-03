Group of dogs sitting against white background. courtesy of Getty Images and Alpha Media USA

Tell your dog to STFU while you’re at the dog park.

Toronto dog owners are upset after city officials posted a “no barking” sign at a local dog park. It reads, “Due to the closeness of the area residents, do not allow your dogs to bark and disturb the neighborhood. Excessive barking will not be tolerated.”

Full story from the Guardian.com