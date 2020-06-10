      Weather Alert

She’s still got it

Jun 10, 2020 @ 8:26am

They’ve still go it. I feel fortunate to have seen the Pretenders open for Stevie Nicks at PBA a few years back. 

New Pretenders album out “Hate for sale” out July 17th 

