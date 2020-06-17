Shelton Calls For Democrat Senate Nominee To Withdraw Amid Sexual Harassment Complaint
(KFOR NEWS june 17, 2020) Former U.S. Senate candidate, Alisha Shelton, joins the Nebraska Democratic Party in calling for Chris Janicek to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race due to sexually inappropriate language with a staffer.
“Far too often, people are placed in uncomfortable situations while working with people of power. As a sexual assault survivor and licensed independent mental health practitioner, I understand power and control. I am deeply disturbed that this brave individual experienced sexual harassment in that manner.”
Shelton spoke with former primary opponents Angie Philips, on the phone earlier today. “I am prepared to run as a write-in candidate against Chris Janicek with the support of Angie Phillips to flip the senate blue and represent a united Nebraska that stands for equality.”
In the event that Shelton does receive the Democratic nomination, she would be the first person of color to do so.