Shell Casings Found After Reported Gunfire Early Thursday in South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 4)–A report of gunfire just before 3am Thursday in the area of 28th and Tierra Drive in south Lincoln. Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says someone called and told investigators they heard four to six gunshots.

Officers arrived and found four shell casings and one live round that was 9mm caliber, according to Sgt. Vollmer. A witness reported seeing a large SUV leaving a parking stall and hitting two parked vehicles while leaving the lot. Damage is estimated at $12,000 but no damage found related to the gunfire.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.