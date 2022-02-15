Do you remember the first time you watched Wayne’s World? It may be one of the best movie comedies of all time? The movie turned 30 on February 14th.
The original WW movie took in $180 million at the box office. Not too bad considering it’s $20 million budget.
The movie put Mike Myers and Dana Carvey on the map as well as a few songs that were popular already, but amped up once the movie came out. Songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” along with the scene in Garths car introduced a new generation to the Queen classic and briefly sending it back to the top of the charts. In addition to Queen there’s also Alice Cooper’s cameo appearance, the “No Stairway” guitar shop scene, and Crucial Taunt’s ripping cover of Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz”. All the bands on the sound track were instant hits once again.
I thought the movie was hilarious personally. In 1992 the Blaze staff put together the icon Garthmobile car and gave it away. I can’t imagine it’s on the road still but who knows.
