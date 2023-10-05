Sex Offender Accused of Child Sexual Assault Charges in Lancaster County

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–A 38-year-old man who’s a lifetime sex offender has been arrested on child sexual assault charges in Lancaster County.

Christopher McIlheran is suspected of exchanging sexually explicit messages and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl between June 2022 and September 2023. He was arrested by Lincoln Police on Sept. 29 for sexual assault, child enticement by electronic device, possession of child pornography and child abuse.

McIlheran is facing up to more than 100 years in prison, if he’s convicted. His next court date is November 6. He was also convicted of first-degree sexual assault in Hall County back in 2017 and had to register as a sex offender.