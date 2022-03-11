Seward County Sheriff Identifies Crash Victims
March 11, 2022 (Seward, NE.) Seward County Sheriff, Mike Vance has identified the three deceased victims from the tractor-trailer crash that occurred on I-80 near Mile Marker 380 in Seward County Tuesday.
The two tractor-trailers involved in the initial crash resulted in three deaths and one critically injured. Both tractor-trailers were occupied by a husband and wife driving team. The first tractor-trailer was occupied by Carle Metcalf, 61, of Granbury, Texas and Virginia Metcalf, 59, of Granbury, Texas. Both individuals were pronounced deceased on scene.
The second tractor-trailer was occupied by Gurminder Melde, 45, of North York, Ontario, Canada, and Satvinder Melde, 49, also of North York, ON. Mrs. Melde was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Melde was life flighted to Bryan Health in Lincoln. His injuries were initially reported to be critical.
A third tractor-trailer, which swerved to avoid the crash and ended up on its side, was also occupied by a two person team. Their identities were not released, but the Sheriff said they were treated and released at the scene.
The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and staff offer their condolences to all of the family members affected by Tuesday’s tragedy.