Severe Weather Is Coming

(KFOR NEWS June 9, 2020) Severe weather is making it’s way into southeast Nebraska.
Van DeWald with the National Weather Service tells KFOR NEWS the severe weather threat will move into the Lincoln area mid-afternoon and continue through the evening, bringing as much as 3″ of rain. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 3 Tuesday afternoon to 4 Wednesday morning. DeWald tells KFOR NEWS wind could gust to 64 miles an hour.
For updated weather information from the National Weather Service, go to OAX-SitReport1_06_09_2020_431_43.pdf
