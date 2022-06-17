Severe Weather Hit The Lincoln Area On Thursday Night
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 17)–It was another stormy night Thursday in Lincoln and across southeast Nebraska.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted for much of Lincoln and Lancaster County starting at about 9pm Thursday and extended until about 11pm, as the storms moved to the southeast, dumping anywhere from just under two-inches to just over four inches of rain. The official reading at the Lincoln Airport was 1.81 inches of rainfall.
Large hail, varying in size from golfball to egg, was reported in parts of north Lincoln and northern Lancaster County. Power was knocked out to a little more than 800 Lincoln Electric System customers at the height of the storm. Most of the outages were in an area from 10th to 31st Streets, Holdrege to Vine Street.
Heavy rain prompted a flood advisory for Lincoln and central Lancaster County through early Friday morning. At one point, the southbound outside lane of 84th Street between Highway 6 and Havelock Avenue was closed due to water over the road. Water was in the ditches and over the eastbound lanes of Highway 6 near the I-80 interchange at Waverly. KFOR News’ Charlie Brogan confirmed water over the road just south of Highway 6 at 112th Street.
No reports of any injuries or damage from the storms.