Severe Weather Awareness Week Starts March 27

(KFOR March 25, 2023) Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Jim Davidsaver urges all residents to create or review their severe weather plans for home, the workplace and school as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, March 27 through 31.

“Late-March signals the start of our severe weather season. Now is a good time to review your emergency response plans,” said Davidsaver. A good start is to identify your best shelter options at home, work, and school when severe weather poses a threat. “Your family plan should include a location where all family members will report during severe weather.” Evidenced by Nebraska’s devasting flooding in March 2019 and Lincoln’s historic snowfall in January 2021, tornados should not be the sole focus of our severe weather awareness. A good plan considers all potential emergencies to keep everyone safe.

An inexpensive investment that provides a significant measure of safety is a NOAA all-hazards radio. “It will provide the best advanced notice of severe weather and promote seeking shelter in a timely manner,” explained Davidsaver.

Davidsaver said while tornados can happen any time of the year and any time of the day, history shows April, May and June have the most tornado activity. Peak timeframe for tornados is 4:00pm to 9:00pm. Anytime Lancaster County is in a severe weather warning, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is actively monitoring the conditions to provide timely, accurate information to the community.

Davidsaver thanked the local media outlets whose meteorologists and weather forecasters have been providing severe weather tips in advance of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

The National Weather Service (NWS) Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29th at 10:00am. Emergency Management will activate its outdoor warning sirens at that time. Everyone is encouraged to review and practice their sheltering plans for severe weather.