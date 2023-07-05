Severe Storms Tuesday Evening Brought Winds, Heavy Rain to Lincoln and Southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 4)–Mother Nature brought her own fireworks Tuesday evening, in the form of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds and plenty of lightning.

A wind gust of 60 mph was reported at the Lincoln Airport shortly after 7pm as storms moved through, while various personal weather stations either reported gusts around the same reading or slightly above it. Power was knocked out to several areas of Lincoln, knocking out service to at least 3,100 LES customers at one point.

A couple of campers and a fireworks tent were reportedly blown over at the Lancaster Event Center. No one was inside of them at the time. Tree damage was also reported in many areas of Lincoln, including one report in the 5900 block of Queens Drive in the southeast part of city and another in the area of 70th and Holdrege in northeast Lincoln.

No reports of any injuries at this time.