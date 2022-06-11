Severe Storms Strike Southeast Nebraska On Saturday
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 11)–A rapidly developing line of severe thunderstorms produced at least two confirmed tornadoes and large hail over portions of southeast Nebraska late Saturday afternoon.
A tornado warning was issued for southwestern Lancaster County, central Saline County and northwestern Gage County until 5:30pm, where a confirmed tornado was reported by the public about 8 miles west of Wilber and 4 miles northeast of Swanton, the National Weather Service office reported in their warning statement. Law enforcement in Gage County confirmed a tornado on the ground just south of Wymore, which had tracked on the ground for a period of time.
Aside from the tornadoes, large hail also left a mark in the Beatrice area. Most of the reports were golfball-sized hail, but weather observers north of Beatrice reported anywhere from egg-sized hail, which is 2-inches in diameter, to grapefruit-sized hail (3.75 inches). There were also unconfirmed reports of five-inch diameter sized hail around the Beatrice area.
No severe weather was reported in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. No official reports of damage or injuries from the storms that moved through the southeast part of the state.
