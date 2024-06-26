Severe Storms Rip Across Nebraska on Tuesday

This picture is taken from northeast Lincoln looking east toward Omaha, where severe storms erupted on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–More severe weather Tuesday night from west-central to eastern Nebraska, where damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain pummeled the Omaha area.

Flooding was reported on some streets and close to the Missouri River basin area from Omaha down to Bellevue, while large hail, as big as 3-and-a-half inches in diameter, fell throughout the area. A second round of storms around 9pm Tuesday produced damaging winds of 90 mph at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. Officials at Eppley shutdown airline service because of damage assessment and debris removal. Air service in and out of Omaha was shut down for several hours and resumed normal operations around 1 this morning. No reports of any injuries.

A large tornado was captured on video in west-central Nebraska on Tuesday night that apparently struck the small village of Whitman in northeastern Grant County, about an hour north of North Platte. No reports of any injuries. No other details were immediately available.

The video below was taken by Zack Khamouna from north of Whitman.