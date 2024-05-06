Severe Storms Expected Over Eastern Nebraska on Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 6)–Severe storms are in the forecast again Monday over eastern Nebraska, with Lincoln in an enhanced risk.

Clint Aegerter is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Valley and tells KFOR News storms are expected to get going in central Nebraska around 2pm Monday and head eastward to Lincoln by late in the day.

“That evening commute could be impacted,” Aegerter said. “We encourage people to check radar, check the weather before heading home for the day.”

Aegerter says the major tornado threat will be down in Kansas and Oklahoma, but he adds with storms that move through eastern Nebraska, there could be some spin ups. However, it may not be near the level it was on April 26, with strong tornadoes that tracked through areas of eastern Nebraska between Lincoln and Omaha.

