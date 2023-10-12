Severe Storms Expected Late Thursday Afternoon, Evening

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 12)–Forecasters are calling for the potential of severe weather later on Thursday over central and eastern Nebraska.

Damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall appear to be the likely threats. Meteorologist Becky Kern at the National Weather Service Office in Valley tells KFOR News the potential tornado threat appears to be in central Nebraska, from a line extending west from Norfolk down to Lincoln.

